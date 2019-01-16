Ruby Thornton RiversDec. 27, 1923 - Jan. 14, 2019Ruby Thornton Rivers, 95, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 18, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors, with The Reverend Curtis Holland. Interment will be at Prairie Hill Cemetery in Prairie Hill, Texas. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 18, at the funeral home.Ruby was born on December 27, 1923, to John W. and Dorothy (Hashaw) Thornton in Delia, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. She worked for many years as a supervisor with Graham Embroidery. Ruby enjoyed her life to the fullest and worked to the ripe age of 88 before deciding to retire for the second time. She loved to spend time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great and great great grandmother to all those in her life.Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, five sisters, and son-in-law, Robert Stanford.Ruby is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Barbara Gauntt (JoLynn), Freida Skinner (Horris) and Darlene Stanford; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Baylor Scott and White Hospice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
