Billy Rivers Feb. 11, 1960 - June 16, 2020 Billy Joe Rivers passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church.

Service information

Jun 19
Visitation
Friday, June 19, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
Serenity Life Celebrations Serenity Suite
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
Jun 20
Celebration of Life
Saturday, June 20, 2020
1:00PM
Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
1121 N. 6th Street
Waco, TX 76707
