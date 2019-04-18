King R. RiveraApril 12, 2019 - April 12, 2019King Royal Rivera returned to the angels on Friday, April 12, 2019. Interment of his earthly remains will be at 11 a.m., Friday April 19, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery in the Babyland Section. King is survived by his parents, Chris Ray Rivera, Sr., and Courtney Ann Maire Contreras; siblings, Chris Rivera, Jr., Loraine Rivera, Santiago Ranferi Mederos, Ezequiel Hernandez and Anna Jane Hall; and grandparents, Cynthia Rivera, Adam Cadena, Sonya Hughes and Donald Owen, and many aunts and uncles.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

