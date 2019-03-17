Eva Marie RiveraAug. 8, 1967 - March 13, 2019Eva Marie Rivera, 51, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, at First Baptist Church in Marlin officiated by David Cruz. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.