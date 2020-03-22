Cindy Wolfe Ritchie Aug. 22, 1962 - March 19, 2020 Cynthia "Cindy" Ann (Wolfe) Ritchie, 57, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, after a 2-year hard-fought battle with cancer. In lieu of the circumstances and restrictions brought on by the Coronavirus, there will be no visitation. There will be a private burial with family only attending at the Mount Calm Old Town Cemetery on Monday, March 23. A memorial for Cindy will be planned at a later date. Cindy was born on August 22, 1962, in Waco, Texas, to David Norman and Sandra Jean (Hillin) Wolfe. Cindy, along with her brother and two sisters, grew up in Mount Calm, Texas. She attended Hubbard High School and also West Texas State University (now West Texas A&M University). Upon returning home from college, Cindy followed her mother's footsteps and went to work at the Veteran's Administration Regional Office (VARO) where she spent many years helping veterans receive their benefits. Many of her best friends were her co-workers. Cindy married James Ritchie on July 30, 2005. James, aside from being a faithful husband for 14 years, became her loving and dedicated caregiver the last two years of her life. Cindy was a bowler and had many friends in the bowling world. She loved her family, her cat, Gabby, and all sports especially the Texas Rangers, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Baylor Bears. She loved participating in her family fantasy football league. She also loved watching the birds outside her window, cooking, and family gatherings of all kinds. Most of all, she loved making people happy. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, David Norman Wolfe; and her mother, Sandra Jean (Hillin) Wolfe. She is survived by her husband, James Alvin Ritchie; one brother, David Ashley Wolfe and wife, Lisa; two sisters, Mary Betke and husband, Mike, and Cheryl White; several nieces and nephews, Ashley Laffoon, Hannah Wolfe, Sydney Dietert, Michael Betke, Beth Clark, Zachary White, Ryan Faulknor, Eliza Ritchie, Austin Ritchie, and Jack Ritchie; along with other extended family members and countless friends. Please sign the memorial guestbook for Cindy at www.wadefuneralhome.net.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Deputies use robot in four-hour standoff with sex offender suspect
-
Coronavirus cancellations in Waco
-
6 COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLennan County, including 2 Baylor professors
-
Family sues local mortuary over how relative's arrangements were handled
-
Waco declares state of emergency, bans large public gatherings, closes bars, limits restaurants
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.