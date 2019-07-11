Mary RitchersonNov. 18, 1926 - July 7, 2019Mary Ritcherson, of Waco, passed away July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial at Oakwood. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Ceremony will be held one hour prior to funeral service on Friday.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.