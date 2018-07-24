Solon Ritcherson Jr.Feb. 13, 1930 - July 18, 2018Solon Ritcherson Jr., of Dallas, passed away, July 18, 2018. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery.Solon, Jr. was preceded by his parents. Those left to cherish his precious memories include: his daughter, Beverly Crump and son-in-law, James; three grandchildren, Jerome Crump, Kacinda Crump, and Kneisha Crump Ceasar and husband, Derrick; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Violetta Ritcherson Hicks and Mary Doris Ritcherson; and a host of other relatives and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

