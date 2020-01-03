Mauricio RiosJan. 15, 2002 - Dec. 27, 2019Mauricio Rios, 17, of Waco, passed away December 27, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, January 3, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, at Calvary Chapel. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Rios, Mauricio
To plant a tree in memory of Mauricio Rios as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.