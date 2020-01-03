Mauricio RiosJan. 15, 2002 - Dec. 27, 2019Mauricio Rios, 17, of Waco, passed away December 27, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, January 3, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, at Calvary Chapel. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

