Jimmy RiosJan. 3, 1972 - Nov. 21, 2018Jimmy Rios, 46, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 30, 2018 at the Funeral Home.Jimmy was born January 3, 1972, in Dallas, Texas, to Mike Garcia and Yolanda Rios. He was a loving and giving son and husband. Jimmy was always ready to give his time to help others. He worked for the City of Waco and was a part time DJ, working under the name of DJ Xtreme. He delighted many different groups with his music. Jimmy willing gave of his time and talent to entertain veterans, special needs folks, children and many charity events. He will be missed by many friends and co-workers. Jimmy's smile was as large as his heart.He was preceded in death by his father, and uncle, Frank Rios.Jimmy is survived by his adoring wife, Gracie Sanchez; loving mother, Yolanda Rios; and sister, Dianna Rios.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
