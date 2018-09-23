Jayne DeWall RiosJune 12, 1968 - Sept. 15, 2018Jayne may have lost her six-month battle against cancer but she won the war as she passed from this life to her real home in heaven at the age of 50. As her family sang Amazing Grace, she opened her eyes wide and her spirit was free. The family plans a private celebration of her life to take place overlooking her beloved lake in the backyard of their home in Gun Barrel City, Texas.Jayne (DeWall) Rios was born June 12, 1968, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Cheryl (DeWall) Lenamon and Albert Gilmore DeWall. She moved to Waco, Texas in 1977 with her mom where she graduated from Jefferson Moore High School and then went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree at the University of Texas in Arlington. During college, she worked as a production manager for the James Robinson TV Show then went to Channel 11 in Fort Worth to work in TV production where she met her TV Director husband, John Rios.Jayne and John were married in 1997 and lived in the Dallas area until 2017 when they bought their dream home and moved with sons, John Jr. and Joshua to Cedar Creek Lake.Jayne was an amazing and loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She was an entrepreneur who ran several businesses from home inspiring others to fulfill their highest calling. She was a mentor, coach, author, and TV network owner. She and her husband John joined their talents to produce TV shows; the latest was The Miracle of Healing which streams on ROKU, AppleTV, and others. Jayne's hope was to inspire other cancer victims to eat healthy and live longer lives.Jayne had a heart as big as Texas and a laugh that still echoes through the hearts of those who loved and admired her deeply. One of her many gifts was prioritizing her life – God first, then family, then business. The word that family, friends, and clients use to describe Jayne's life is "inspirational." She wanted her life to make a difference, and you could see that every day whether she was cheering up an overworked retail clerk or sitting with her children imparting life lessons. As she struggled with her diminishing capacity for life, she mourned leaving her children and husband but looked forward to hugging Jesus and being reunited with her grandmothers in heaven.She will be missed by so many including her husband, John Rios; sons, John Jr. and Joshua of Gun Barrel City, TX; mother and stepfather, Cheryl and Ronnie Lenamon of Waco; father, Albert Gilmore DeWall and wife, Carin, Castle Rock, CO; brother and sister-in-love, Parrish and Cassandra DeWall of Port Arthur, TX; nieces, Grace Best and husband, Caleb, of Groves, TX and Madelyn DeWall of Port Arthur; aunt, Jane Buchanan and husband, Eddie, of Wichita KS; stepbrothers, Ron Lenamon Jr. of Waco, and Brady Lenamon and wife, Christie, of Spicewood, TX; in-laws, Paul and Alice Rios of Hill Top, TX, Paul Jr. and wife, Diana, of Austin, Salvador and wife, Matilda, of Mesquite, TX, J.J. Rios of Bryan, TX; and numerous cousins, aunts, nieces and nephews and friends.The family wants to thank Jayne's wonderful caregivers at Caring Hearts Hospice, especially Melissa but most especially her loving caregiver John who watched over her night and day in their home, unselfishly giving up his life to anticipate her every need.Memorial donations can be made to the Gest Foundation Organization for cancer patients: http://gestfoundation.org/Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
