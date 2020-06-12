Dorothy Stone Rios
March 7, 1938 - June 9, 2020
Dorothy Stone Rios, 82, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 15, at Rosemound Cemetery.
Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.