Dorothy Stone Rios

March 7, 1938 - June 9, 2020

Dorothy Stone Rios, 82, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 15, at Rosemound Cemetery.

