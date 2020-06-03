Theda Fae Rinewalt
Sept. 25, 1920 - June 2, 2020
Theda Fae Rinewalt, 99, went to be with her Lord on June 2, 2020, at her home. A private service will be held at Rosemound Cemetery.
She was born to Arthur and Ina Lovelace Daniel on September 25, 1920, in Mullin, Texas. The family later moved to Waco where she graduated from Waco High School. She attended Baylor University and 4-C Business College. Theda met the love of her life when Lionel Rinewalt came into her father's corner drug store in East Waco. They were married May 12, 1945, after he returned from serving in World War II. A year later they had a son, Richard, and later another son, Thomas. Her biggest joy was being a wife and a mother. After the boys finished high school, she began a 30-year job at Auzell's Fabrics. This little dynamo fit right in at Auzell's because she was an excellent seamstress and bookkeeper. Theda was a woman of faith and a long-time member of Highland Baptist Church where she worked in the nursery.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Iva Lee and Bonita; and many wonderful friends.
Mrs. Rinewalt leaves her sons, Richard and wife, Ruth Ann, of Fort Worth, and Thomas of Waco; grandchildren, Mark Rinewalt, Nan Head, and DJ Huddleston; as well as two great-granddaughters; two nieces; and two nephews.
Her family would like to thank her niece, Beverly Sharp King, for all of the help that she provided since Mom suffered from failing sight for the last few years. Visiting Angels, Meals on Wheels, and Community Health Care of Texas Hospice also provided wonderful assistance.
Memorials can be made to a charity of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
