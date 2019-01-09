Wendell Neil RileyMarch 22, 1951 - January 6, 2019Wendell Neil Riley passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at Gerald Cemetery with Lester Adams officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.