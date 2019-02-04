John RileySept. 3, 1933 - Feb. 1, 2019John Paul Riley, 85, of Hubbard, a longtime public-school educator, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 5 at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard with Rev. Ricky Woodall and Mr. Frank Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, February 4 at the funeral home.John was born September 3, 1933 to John Ocie and Hixie Lee (Parker) Riley in a Humble Oil camp tent in Conroe that was said to have "the cleanest floor" in the whole camp.His family eventually moved to Freer where he started 1st grade a few days before his 6th birthday (his mother fibbed about his birthday to get him in). Being double-promoted when going to 4th grade, he found himself entering high school not weighing enough to make the football travel squad. He and his best friend were left to wave goodbye with tears streaming down their faces as the rest of the team left for the big game. He grew and eventually became quarterback of the Freer Buckaroos and graduated when he was 16 years old.From there, his family moved with the oil field to Bronte. It was there, while attending McMurray University in Abilene and playing football with Grant Teaff, that he met the love of his life, his bride of 64 years, Joyce, and the two married. John finished his degree in Physical Education and history and the couple had their first child, Steve. Steve says that one of his earliest memories of his dad was him getting up at 6 a.m. and reading the sports page every day, a practice that he continued even after retirement.His first job in education was in Moran. He was high school principal, coached every sport and taught classes --- a pretty tall order for a 21-year old recent college graduate. From there he went to Skidmore ISD, obtained his Master's Degree from McMurray, and spent a few years with Charlotte ISD. In 1965, he landed in Hubbard as Hubbard High School principal.By this time, his family had grown with the addition of Vicki and Cindy. The baby, Kristi, came several years later. He served Hubbard ISD for five years and obtained his superintendent credentials from East Texas State University in Commerce. Upon leaving his position at Hubbard, Mr. Riley was superintendent for Hill County, Covington, and Dawson, leading in the passage of bonds in both Covington and Dawson and hiring several former students from Hubbard as teachers.John resigned from education at the ripe old age of 55 and later served as the Hubbard City Manager for several years. He was well loved and known for his honesty, commitment, integrity, and generosity.He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his wife, Joyce (Wrinkle) Riley in 2017.Survivors include four children, Steve Riley of Hubbard, Vicki Weatherby and husband, Jimmy of Hubbard, Cindy Stephens and husband, Frank of Martins Mill and Kristi Ray of Wortham; a sister, Shirley Warren of Irving; nine grandchildren, Clint Riley and wife, Ashley, Amanda Oglesby and husband, Jonathan, Brent Weatherby and wife, Taylor, Kyle Weatherby and wife, Jessica, Trey Weatherby, Eli Stephens, Seth Stephens and wife, Leah, Keagan Ray and Evan Ray; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members and friends.Pallbearers will be John's nine grandchildren.The family requests that memorials in John's name be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 176, Hubbard, Texas, 76648.Please sign the memorial guestbook for John at www.wadefuneralhome.netSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
