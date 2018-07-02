Robbie L. RiggsApril 28, 1920 - June 30, 2018Robbie Lee Riggs, 98, of Waco, passed away, Saturday, June 30, 2018. Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 3, OakCrest Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Cemetery.Go to www.oakcrestwaco.com for the full obituary and to sign the guestbook.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

