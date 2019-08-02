Gerald William Rieger
September 11, 1933 - July 29, 2019
Gerald William Rieger, of Bryan, Texas, went to join the Lord and his wife of 65 years on July 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home located at 3001 S. College Ave., Bryan, TX 77801. Funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church located at 507 East 26th Street, Bryan, TX. Internment will be at Sacred Heart cemetery in Lott.
Express condolences at www.CallawayJones.com.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 S College Ave., Bryan, TX 77801
(979) 822-3717
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.