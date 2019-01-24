Walter Thomas RidlehuberAugust 15, 1920 - January 21, 2019The Rev. Walter Thomas Ridlehuber, 98, ended this life's journey January 21, 2019 in Burkburnett, Texas at Sheridan Medical Lodge. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Tom's honor at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 26, at First United Methodist Church, Burkburnett, Texas, with Brig. General James Spivey (Ret.) officiating. Family visitation will be at the church at 1:00 p.m., prior to the service.Tom was born on August 15, 1920, in Waco, Texas, to John Dreher Ridlehuber and Mary Elizabeth {Bradshaw} Ridlehuber. He married Mary Emma Donnelly, February 14, 1945, in Centerville, TX.Tom proudly served his country joining the Texas National Guard at the age of sixteen. He entered the U.S. Army in Waco on November 25, 1940. He attended Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a second lieutenant in late 1942. He was an intelligence officer in the 342lnfantry 86th Division. Tom was sent as a replacement to K Company 358th Infantry 90th Division. He had a ringside seat to D-Day going ashore on Utah beach, on June 8, 1944. He was wounded July 14, 1944 in the battle for La Haye du Puits. Tom returned to E Company at the end of July in time for a 10 day, 140 mile march that saw the unit capture 1,500 prisoners while suffering less than 300 casualties. He was injured again January 6, 1945 just outside of Bastogne, Belgium. World War II saw Tom and three of his brothers honorably serving at the same time. He returned from the war as a first lieutenant August14, 1945.After the war, Tom went to work for the U.S. Veterans Administration in Shreveport, LA and Manila, Philippines. He returned to the states in 1954 ending his government service.He attended Louisiana State University majoring in pre-law. Later, he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Midwestern State University and his Master of Arts from Texas A&M.He was a 32nd Degree Mason. He was raised to Master Mason in the 1950s at lodge number one Manila, Philippines.He was called and surrendered to the ministry during the fall of 1959 and was ordained and appointed for service by the United Methodist Church. During the next 29 years, he served his Lord as pastor to congregations in the North Texas and the Central Texas Conferences as well as helping to establish specialized human relations programs for the state of Texas. From 1965 until 1973 he served under special appointment without annuity to the Cooke County Public Schools which formed a community action corporation serving thirteen north Texas counties. During this time, he developed and was responsible for the Neighborhood Youth Corp., Head Start, Manpower Development and Training Act Programs, National Defense Education Act Programs, Civil Defense Training, Smith Hughes Programs, the Cooke County Child Development Center, and the Foster Grandparent Program. Governor Preston Smith recognized his contributions by sending him to the White House Conference on Children and making him a member of the Texas Youth Opportunity Committee. He served as the president of the American Association for Adult and Continuing Education and was part of a ten-member delegation sent to West Germany to study adult education programs.McLennan Community College offered him the position as director of Adult Basic Education Program in the counties of Bosque, Falls, Hill, and McLennan in 1973. He excepted this challenge and asked and received a special appointment without annuity from the central Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church.During his twenty-nine plus years of ministry he felt honored to perform countless weddings, baptisms, and funerals for the families in his congregations. He had the honor baptizing and performing the wedding of all his children and grandchildren. The last wedding he performed was for his great-granddaughter Karra and her husband Kenny Cates, September 24, 2011. His great granddaughter, Anzlee Eugster was his last baptism August 22, 2010. His last official sermon was November 6, 2015 for the congregation of the Mission United Methodist Church in Gainesville, TX where he had served as the first pastor of the church. He retired from active ministry in 1988.Even in retirement, Tom had a strong need to be of service to others. He volunteered regularly far Burkburnett Meals on Wheels and Grace Ministries and served as Chaplin for the 90th Division Association.Tom is survived by his children, Mary and husband, Doug Cheney of Burkburnett, TX, Rev. Roslyn and husband, Don Eugster of Gainesville, TX, and Walter Thomas "Tommy" Ridlehuber Jr. and wife, Lori of Gainesville, TX; sister, Mary Walker of Waco, TX; sisters-in-law, Carol Ridlehuber of Iowa Park TX, and Elenor Ridlehuber of Lake Way, Texas, seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Donnelly Ridlehuber and Wilma Dunken Ridlehuber; parents, John and Mary Ridlehuber; daughter, Penny Steinke; grandchildren, Walter Craig and Jessica Ridlehuber; brothers, J.D. Ridlehuber, Charles Ridlehuber, William Ridlehuber, Joe Ridlehuber, Ralph Ridlehuber, and Jim Ridlehuber.ln lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Hospice Plus of Wichita Falls, First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett, or the Alzheimer's Association.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com.Owens and Brumley Funeral Home1317 9th StreetWichita Falls, TX 76301(940) 322-3181Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.