Rose Marie RichterMay 12, 1923 - Oct. 15, 2018Rose Marie Richter, 95, of Waco, went to be with the Lord, Monday, October 15, 2018, in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 21, at Gerald United Church of Christ in Gerald, Texas. Burial will follow at the Gerald Cemetery. A visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 20, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.Rose Marie was born, May 12, 1923, near the town of West, Texas, to Mary Weissinger and Gustave Richter. She was the second in line of nine children. She attended school in Leroy and graduated from West High School in 1942. After graduation, she went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Waco. She started as an operator and eventually transferred to the Network Design Work Group. During her career with SWBT, she received an award for 38 years of perfect attendance and several letters of commendation for her dedication and strong work ethic. She retired December 21, 1987, after 45 years of service. After retirement, she continued to work for many years as a volunteer in the AT&T Pioneers Program and was a life member. Rose Marie was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in the community of Gerald.She loved to bowl and spent many years bowling with the leagues in Waco. She received several trophies during her time at the bowling alleys. She rarely missed watching the Lawrence Welk Show when it was on, or a Dallas Cowboys football game. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, and needlepoint. However, her greatest joy in life was spending time and helping family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lora Mae Uptmore of Bosqueville; and brothers, Roland Richter of Bellmead, and Jerry Richter of Bosqueville.She is survived by her sister, Leona Jackson of Garland, Texas; and brothers, Harlan Richter of Bosqueville, Garlan Richter and wife, Jessie, of Albany, Georgia, Hershel Richter of Elm Mott, Texas, and Larry Richter and wife, Julie, of Denton, Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.The family would like to thank the staff at The Atrium of Bellmead for all their care and kindness over the last five years.Memorials may be made to Gerald Cemetery, P.O. Box 345, Elm Mott TX 76640.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
