Beth Russell RichcreekFeb. 3, 1930 - Aug. 12, 2019Beth Russell Richcreek, 89, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday evening, August 12, 2019, at Homestead Nursing and Rehab in Hillsboro. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Garden of Memory near Hillsboro. Visitation will be from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

