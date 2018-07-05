Robert Gene RichardsonAugust 27, 1928 - June 29, 2018Robert G. Richardson, 89, passed away, June 29, 2018, while a resident at the Atrium of Bellmead Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility. Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Billy Schulz officiating.Robert was born, August 27, 1928, to Fred Richardson and Maybell Loyd in Neosho, MO. He went to work as a teenager to help provide for his family at the age of 17 when he joined the Navy. After 4 years he received Honorable Discharge and joined the Air Force serving in World War II and Korean Conflict earned WW II Victory, Korean, United Nation, National Defense and many Good Conduct Metals. When not on duty he enjoyed traveling, seeing iconic places and taking pictures.While a Weather Forecaster, stationed at Chanute Air Force Base (AFB) in Rantoul, IL. He met the love of his life, Hope E. Richard, who was also going to school for Weather Forecasting. They were married August 5, 1955 with first son, Seth, born May 1956, second son, Jay, born March 1957 and daughter, Jenny, born 1958, the same year he was transferred to Bergstrom AFB in Austin. At various times Robert was stationed at bases in various European countries and Morocco. In 1961 he was transferred to James T. Connally (JC) AFB in Waco. He purchased a home for his family, enjoyed gatherings and events held at the JC AFB and golf course until he retired in 1968.Upon retirement, Robert used the GI bill to earn an education, and graduated from McLennan Community College, Baylor in 1970, Texas A & M in 1972 with a Master's in Education and Texas State Technical College in 1977 with Applied Science. He taught Physics, Mathematics, Science and Chemistry at La Vega, Mart and Hillsboro High Schools. During his later years he remained an avid reader, enjoyed his grandchildren, time and outings with his wife, Hope. And for the last two and half years of his life, Robert stayed in local nursing homes and care facilities. First was the Atrium of Bellmead for three months, then Doris Miller Waco VA Community Living Center for one year and nine months where he received great nursing care. In October 2017, he returned to the caring and attentive staff at the Atrium where he enjoyed the beautiful building and surroundings.He was preceded in death by this beloved wife and firstborn son. He is survived by his second son, Jay Richardson; daughter Jenny Richardson Urban, husband David and fifteen grandchildren.Family will accept visitors and condolences from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday evening, July 5, at his home, 4300 Timbercrest Ln. Waco, TX 76705. Cards may be mailed to the same address or sign the Waco Memorial Park Guestbook at www.wacofhmp.comMemorials may be made to organizations of choice. If desired, flowers may be sent to his home and the family will take them to the funeral service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
