Otis RichardsonFeb 7, 1935 - May 31, 2019Otis Richardson, 84, of Axtell, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 8, at the Bellmead Funeral Home, 809 La Clede Street. Visitation with family will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m, Friday, June 7, at the funeral home.Otis was born on February 7, 1935, in Fairfield, Texas. He was the sixth of seven children born to Willie Edgar and Onie (Hurst) Richardson. After much moving around during his childhood, he graduated from Centerville High School in 1956. Otis enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960. After returning from the service, he met and married Mildred York, from Gholson, on May 13, 1961. They resided in Elm Mott as they raised their family and moved to Axtell in 1994.Otis was a man of many trades and talents but spent many years as owner and operator of G.I. Lewis Refrigeration. After selling the business, he couldn't seem to enjoy the slow life of retirement so he eventually worked at Latham Springs Baptist Encampment for many years until his true retirement in 2008.Otis will be remembered by his wife of 58 years, Mildred York Richardson and their children, Anita and Greg Smith, David Richardson, Daniel and Sonya Richardson, and Theresa and Matt Penney. He will also be remembered by his 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his only surviving sibling, Maben Richardson; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.A special thanks to Reliable Home Health, Senior Care of Hewitt, and Providence Hospice for their amazing care.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
