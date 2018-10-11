Jeneil RichardsonMarch 26, 1976 - Oct. 5, 2018Mass for Jeneil Nicole Richardson, 42, of Waco, will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 12, at St. Louis Catholic Church. See obituary at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

