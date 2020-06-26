Billy Wayne Richardson
Jan. 5, 1961 - June 24, 2020
Billy Wayne Richardson, Jr., 59, of China Spring, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Graveside services at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Monday, June 29, at Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.
He was a beloved father, son, brother, and Poppy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Wayne Richardson, Sr. and Jackie Louise Richardson.
Survivors include sons, Tyler Richardson and wife, Hailey, and Grant Richardson, both of China Spring; daughters, Ravay Kriwer and husband, James, of Bastrop, Shelby Richardson, Hannah Richardson, and Madi Richardson, all of China Spring; grandchildren, Aydan, Ryker, Lillian and Casen; sisters, Angie Richardson Moores and husband, Andrew of England, and Lisa Bell and husband, James, of Brady; brothers, Steven Richardson and wife, Gina, of Dover, DE, Dale Richardson of Waco, and Shane Richardson and wife, Glenda, of Brady.
In lieu of flowers please make financial contributions to https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/billy-wayne-richardson-jr-/4667/
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
