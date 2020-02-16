Billy Q. RichardsonJanuary 18, 1929 - February 13, 2020Billy Quitman Richardson passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Visitation will be held at noon, Monday, February 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial at Thornton Cemetery, in Thornton, Texas, immediately following.Billy was born in a sharecropper's shack to Pearl and Jewell (Archer) Richardson in Thornton, Texas, on January 18, 1929. The third of four children, Billy attended Thornton school until 6th grade when he went to work with his dad digging tanks with mules. At the age of 15, Billy joined his older brother Dub in Louisiana working on the pipeline. He served in Korea for two years, marrying Stella Jones in December 1952. They joked that they were the last unmarried people left in town!After his discharge from the army, Billy and Stella moved to Waco where Billy began working at the General Tire plant. He would work at the plant until he retired at 58. Their son Steve was born in 1953, followed by son Robert in 1956, and daughter Susan in 1960. They would build their home in Robinson, a home whose door was always open to friends, family, and neighbors. The Richardson family's passion was camping, traveling across the U.S. with slides to prove it!Billy was a member of the Church of Christ his entire life, most recently worshipping at the Lakeshore congregation. In his later years, Billy enjoyed perusing the flea markets, drinking coffee with his buddies at Brookshire's, and cheating at dominoes at the Robinson Senior Center. He also loved cheering on his great-grandkids at their sporting events.Billy was preceded in death by his parents Pearl and Jewel (Archer) Richardson; wife, Stella (Jones) Richardson; son Steve; daughter Susan; brother Dub; and sister Bonnie. He is survived by brother James and wife. Barbara; son Robert and wife, Diane; daughter-in-law Doris Richardson; granddaughters Mindy Selby and husband, Brian, Stacy Wright and husband, Regan, Jennifer Same and husband, Steve; and grandson Cody Richardson and wife, Kelli, along with 9 great-grandchildren: Corgan Butler, Caleb Same, Parker Richardson, Ainsley Selby, Kynzlee Same, Presley Richardson, Wyatt Selby, and Charlie and Margot Wright.Pallbearers include Brian Selby, Regan Wright, Steven Same, Don Savage, John Favors, Glenn Varner, and honorary pallbearer David Jordan.The family would like to thank Providence Hospice, and particularly, Tammy, Jenny, Virginia, Mary, Jennifer, and Sonya.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
