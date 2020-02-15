Billy Q. RichardsonJan. 18, 1929 - Feb. 13, 2020Billy Q. Richardson, 91, of Robinson, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, February 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with Ernie Christie officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

