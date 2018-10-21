James RichardsJames Howard Richards ("Jimmy", to his family) was born, November 24, 1943, in Pasadena, California, and died in Waco, Texas, October 11, 2018. He is survived by daughter, Jill Arcalas; son, Greg Richards; former wife, Lynda Tamburrino; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; sister, Barbara; brothers, Aubrey and Johnny and their spouses, Virginia and Rosa, respectively, and many, many friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Richards, Sr. and Rose Lee Richards; brother, Ronnie; and daughter, Traci.Jimmy loved his parents and selflessly looked after their needs, even when his own health was failing. We couldn't buy what he offered freely.For most of his adult life, he loved the world of pigeon raising and racing. If conversation ever faltered, we could always revive it with his fantastic knowledge of rollers, tumblers, fantails, homers, racers, and runts.Jimmy had a prodigious memory and remembered every detail of every event in his life since his days in short pants. He loved how things were back then: if the baked bean recipe was good in 1959, then we should use the same recipe in 2018. We loved him for his insistence on tradition, mostly.There will be no funeral service for Jimmy. Greg plans to have a barbecue/remembrance for him in the near future.Thanks to all for your kind words and thoughts.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
