Gregory Scott RichardsSept. 15, 1968 - Oct. 28, 2018Gregory Scott Richards, 50, of Waco, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018.Memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 6, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX.Greg was a very good soul. He was always willing to help anyone in need, whether it be mowing Grandpa's yard, crawling under his Dad's house to fix broken pipes, or giving a homeless person a good meal or place to sleep. In the last five years, Greg took care of his ailing father, James, who recently passed away.Greg was an excellent cook, you never went away hungry. He was a picker in his spare time, working hard with his hands to make old things look beautiful for someone else to enjoy. He loved his girls, Lindsey and Dolly, and was passionate about his pets Little Girl, Little Boy, and his oscar fish, Oscar.Greg was preceded in death by his father, James Richards; sister, Traci Ray; and grandparents, Aubrey and Rose Richards.Left to mourn is his mother, Lynda Tamburrino (Sal); daughters, Lindsey Cooper (Nick), and Dolly Martinez (Ricky); and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.