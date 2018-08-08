Claudette RichardMay 13, 1967 - Aug. 5, 2018Claudette Noel Richard, 51, of Hewitt, passed away at a local hospital, Sunday, August 5, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 10, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Waco. Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Claudette was a Billing Specialist for Lockridge Priest Heating and Air for 14 years. She was a faithful member of Church of the Redeemed. Claudette was deeply cherished and will greatly be missed by her husband, her family and church family, numerous co-workers, and friends. Everything she touched in life she enriched.Claudette is survived by her husband, Jarrod Lee Richard; parents, Richard Wayne and Brenda Claudette Roberson; sister, Tracy Ann McRae and husband, Tony; nieces, Brittany Nicole McRae and Christina Leigh McRae; father and mother-in-law, Terry and Carolyn Richard; brother-in-laws, Justin Richard and wife, Lindsey and Josh Richard and wife, Cheryl.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.