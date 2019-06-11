Carolyn RichardJanuary 19, 1952 - June 8, 2019Carolyn Jean (Herrell) Richard, 67, of Hubbard, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 in a Dallas hospital. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard with the Rev. Jeff Stinson and Chaplain David Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, at the funeral home.Carolyn was born January 19, 1952 in Hubbard to James Henry and Tommie Mae (Lambert) Herrell. She was a lifelong resident of Hubbard and graduated from Hubbard High School before receiving her nursing training at Navarro College. Carolyn was a longtime registered nurse, first at the Hubbard hospital and then for the past 23 years as the branch office supervisor for Outreach Health Services in Corsicana.Carolyn enjoyed cooking, fishing, playing 42 and most all sports and spending time with her grandkids. She was a huge supporter of her three sons while they were playing high school sports for the Jaguars. She was a member of Church of the Redeemed in Waco where she served as the church pianist.She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Dennis Wayne Richard, and a daughter-in-law, Claudette Roberson Richard.Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Terry Richard of Hubbard; three sons, Justin Richard and wife, Lindsey of Robinson, Jarrod Richard of Hewitt and Josh Richard and wife, Cheryl of Gatesville; two sisters, Denise Brim of Corsicana and Lisa Miller and husband, Tommy of Maypearl; a brother, David Herrell and wife, Jennifer of Corsicana; five grandchildren, Noah Martin Richard, Rhett Carter Richad, Charly Grace Richard, Jacie Rae Loewe and Brynn Camille Owens; several nieces and nephews and other extended family members and countless friends.Pallbearers will be Noah Richard, Garry Herrell, Judd Ellison, Jeffrey Kuykendall, Tommy Miller and Jacob RichardHonorary pallbearers will be Billy Richard, Bobby Richard, Lawrence Kirkpatrick, Pete Stinson, Sam Stinson, James Smith, Glenn Kuykendall and Tony McRae.The family requests that memorials be made to Church of the Redeemed, 4300 Orchard Lane, Waco, Texas 76705.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
