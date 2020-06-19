Sue Rich July 9, 1941 - June 18, 2020 Sue (Nelson) Rich, age 78, of Gholson, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Waco. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at Gholson Cemetery with the Rev. James Stevens officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. A memorial guestbook can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jun 20
Graveside Service
Saturday, June 20, 2020
10:00AM
Gholson Cemetery
950 Wildcat Circle
840 Mary Ware Drive
Waco, TX 76705
Jun 19
Visitation
Friday, June 19, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
