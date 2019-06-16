Sarah Riley RichSept. 3, 1925 - June 12, 2019Services for Sarah Riley Rich, 93, of Waco, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery in Lufkin. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., until service time.Mrs. Rich was born September 3, 1925, in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Ora Lee (Pate) and William Riley. She passed away Thursday, June 12, 2019 in Waco.Survivors include her sons, Elton Ray Rich and Rodney Rich and wife, Rebecca; grandsons, Bob Rich and wife, Alison, and Brian Rich and wife, Alissa; granddaughter, Amber Martinez and husband, Roy; great-grandchildren, Zach and Zoe Rich and Sara, Elizabeth and Maggie Martinez; step-grandchildren, Michael Brummett and wife, Amy, and Chris Brummett and wife, Tiffany; eight step great-grandchildren; brothers, Jeff Riley and Jim Riley and wife, Chris; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rich was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Elton Rich; son, Donald Rich; daughter, Diane Rich; sisters, Theda Wilson and Jane Higbee; and brothers, Joe Riley and Hoyt Riley.Pallbearers will be Wayne Riley, Jimmy Riley, Bill Riley, Mark Riley, Steve Riley and Ryan McGary.Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.comServices have been placed in the trust of:Gipson Funeral Home1515 S Chestnut St.Lufkin, TX 75901(936) 634-4411Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.