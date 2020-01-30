Liz RichApril 26, 1962 - Jan. 28, 2020Liz Rich, age 57, of Gholson, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from injuries sustained at home after a very long and courageous battle with cancer. Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, January 31, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at Gholson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.Liz was born April 26, 1962, in Waco, the daughter of Sybil (Jones) and the late George McCartney. She attended school in Gholson and was a 1980 graduate of Aquilla High School. On June 14, 1980 she was united in marriage to Jimmy Rich in Gholson. Liz was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. She was the administrator for the site engineering department at M & M Mars in Waco for 36 years before retiring in 2015. Liz enjoyed camping, tending to her flower garden, being creative, shopping for bargains, and listening to music, "she knew the words to every song". She loved spending time with her dogs and cats and most of all, her family.Survivors include her beloved husband of 40 years, Jimmy Rich; her mother, Ann McCartney and husband, Bill Melton; her children, Holli McDow and husband, Tim; and Jason Rich and wife, Clare; her beloved grandsons, Alex and Adam McDow; a brother, Allen McCartney and wife, Stacy; a special niece, Alysha McCartney, all of Gholson; father-in-law, Jim Rich and wife, Sue; mother-in-law, Anna Ruff and husband, Kenny; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McClinton Cancer Center at Baylor Scott & White in Waco. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Rich, Liz
Service information
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
