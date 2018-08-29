Billy Joe RichJuly 31, 1935 - Aug. 26, 2018Billy Joe Rich, age 83, of Waco, passed away, Sunday, August 26, 2018, in Waco. Funeral services will be held 10 am, Thursday, August 30, at First Baptist Church in Gholson. Military Graveside Rites will follow at Gholson Cemetery, conducted by the West Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 pm, Wednesday, August 29, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West.Billy was born, July 31, 1935, in Gholson, the son of Teddy and Edith (Odom) Rich. He was a graduate of West High School and attended McLennan Community College. On December 27, 1955 he was united in marriage to Mary Black in Waco. Billy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gholson. He served in the United States Army for 20 years before retiring in 1974, then worked for the McLennan County Sheriff's Department for 12 years. Billy enjoyed spending time with family, woodworking, gun collecting, traveling, making people laugh (even in his final days), making friends, and all church activities. He was a member of VFW Post 2148.Billy was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Edith Ann Daniel; and sister, Celia Ann Foreman.Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary Rich; children, Kathy Bartlett and husband, Steve, of China Spring, and Emily Parsons and husband, Michael Prestwood of Waco; brother, Jimmy Rich and wife, Sue; close cousin, Dorothy Jean Roberts; grandchildren, Larissia Perrucci and husband, Kym, Lee-Ann Dunn and husband, Christopher, Audrey Bartlett, Joey Bartlett and wife, Analynn, and Christine Canales and husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, James, Xander, Jude and Isabel; and many other relatives and friends.The family would like to send a special thank you to the nurses of Providence Hospital and Providence Hospice Place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Gholson. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
