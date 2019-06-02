Robert Leonard RiceSept. 30, 1954 - May 26, 2019Robert Leonard Rice, age 64, died at 7:50 p.m. on May 26, at Kindred Southwest.Funeral is entrusted to McDowell Funeral Home and is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Victorious Life Church in Waco Texas.He is survived by his daughter, son-in-love, and 4 grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

