Robert Leonard RiceSept. 30, 1954 - May 26, 2019Robert Leonard Rice, age 64, died in the hospital at Kindred Southwest Ft. Worth, Texas, on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at Victorious Life Church in Waco. He will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. A wake will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Toliver Chapel Baptist Church. Flowers may be sent to McDowell Funeral Home, 1104 Chestnut St in Waco.He was a 1973 graduate of A.J. Moore High School. Rice was born in McGregor, Texas, to Carrel, Sr and Augusta Rice. The family later moved to Waco, Texas, where Rice spent the rest of days.Rice worked as Student Recreation Center Supervisor at Texas State Technical College since December 1998, and nights at Methodist Children's Home, a Youth Care Advocate since December 2007. Rice or Coach Rice as most like to call him; spent his spare time coaching and mentoring the youth not only about life but basketball – as this was his life's passion.He was preceded in death by his parents, Carrel, Sr. and Augusta Rice.He is survived by his daughter, LaTia Harris and son-in-love, Otis Harris, their children, Andrew "Tre" Taulton III, Sydney, Bailey, and Kiley Harris. He is also survived by several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
