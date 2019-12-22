Anna Doris RiceJuly 24, 1937 - Dec. 13, 2019Anna Doris "Annie" Rice of Robinson, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:0 a.m., Monday, December 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service, beginning at 9:00 a.m., at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Annie's name to: The Kynadi Buzbee Memorial Fund, The First National Bank of Central Texas, 7500 W. Woodway Drive, Waco, TX, 76712, Camp Success – Waco Scottish Rite, PO Box 32508, Waco, TX, 76703, or Shepherd's Heart Robinson Food Pantry, 1401 N 34th St, Waco, TX 76710.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
