Carolyn RhynesOct. 30, 1958 - Feb. 14, 2020Carolyn Louise Rhynes passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, 1121 North 6th Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To send flowers to the family of Carolyn Rhynes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
SERENITY LIFE CELEBRATIONS
112 S 35TH ST
WACO, TX 76710
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
1121 N. 6th Street
Waco, TX 76707
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries