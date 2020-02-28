Carolyn RhynesOct. 30, 1958 - Feb. 14, 2020Carolyn Louise Rhynes passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, 1121 North 6th Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
SERENITY LIFE CELEBRATIONS
112 S 35TH ST
WACO, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
1121 N. 6th Street
Waco, TX 76707
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Celebration of Life begins.
In memory
