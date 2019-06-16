Vernon Lee RhodesNov. 5, 1948 - June 11, 2019Vernon Lee Rhodes, 70, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Graveside services will be 10 am, Tuesday, June 18, at Oakwood Cemetery, Waco. A visitation will be 6 to 8 pm, Monday, June 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Vernon was born November 5, 1948, to L.V. and Lucille Butler Rhodes in Eddy, TX. He served in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Rhodes Auto Recovery and Waco Auto Recovery until his retirement in 2018. Vernon was a very kind man with a huge heart and would drop everything to help a friend in need.Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; son, Vernon Leon Rhodes; and grandson, Justin Rhodes.He is survived by his wife, Aljean Rhodes; children, Timmy Allen, Brandy Robles, Brian Walker, and Michael Rhodes; step-daughter, Jenny Farmer; brother, Charles Rhodes; sisters, Roxie Lumpkin and Nelda Reece; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

