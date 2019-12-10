Morris James Rhodes, Sr.Sept. 3, 1950 - Dec. 5, 2019Morris Rhodes Sr., of Waco, Texas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at his home.Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at Groesbeck Funeral Home.Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Lone Star Baptist Church, Groesbeck, Texas. Burial will follow at Lone Star Cemetery.He is survived by wife, Anita Rhodes; four children, Morris Rhodes, Jr., Katrina Calhoun, Kenya Calhoun-Hayes, Jeffrey Jefferson; step-children, Randy Grimes, Steve Elder and Lisa Hansen and their families.Morre's Angelic Funeral Home, Teague, Texas254-739-2399

Tags

Load entries