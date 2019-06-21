Dorothy Mae RhodesSept. 07, 1948 - June 11, 2019Dorothy Mae Rhodes passed away June 11, 2019. Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, June 22 at St. Mary's Baptist Church, 424 Dewey Pickney Dr. Burial will follow at Oakwood.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

