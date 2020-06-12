Bobbie Rhodes
May 25, 1934 - May 15, 2020
Bobbie Jean Rhodes passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 12, at Union Baptist District Association.
