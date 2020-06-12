Bobbie Rhodes

May 25, 1934 - May 15, 2020

Bobbie Jean Rhodes passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 12, at Union Baptist District Association.

Service information

Jun 12
Funeral
Friday, June 12, 2020
10:00AM
Union Baptist District Association
1925 East Loop 340
Waco, TX 76705
