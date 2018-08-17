Bebe LaNelle RhodesJun 24, 1930 - Aug 15, 2018Bebe LaNelle Rhodes, 88, of Bellmead, passed away, August 15, 2018. It was a Homecoming and Reunion she was very much looking forward to. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, August 18, at Bellmead Funeral Home. A celebration service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 19, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Family members and friends will lead in this time of remembering and celebrating of Bebe's life. Internment will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 20, at Waco Memorial Park.Bebe was born in Houston, TX, to Sam Parr and Ethel Hartt Bosworth. She was the baby of nine children. She married G.W. Rhodes in 1964 and together they moved their family to Bellmead where they have lived ever since. Six children, her mother and aunt, and countless others have lived at "804". Bebe's generosity and hospitality have blessed many over the years. Her home has been home for many and she often claims each person as her own.Over the years, she worked at LaVega Cleaners, as Manager of LaVega ISD Cafeterias, as a Hostess at Denny's and Red Lobster, and as a Hotel Desk Clerk. Most recently, she completed 17 years as the Manager of the Harrison Senior Center, a part of the Central Texas Senior Ministry. She helped grow that ministry with her outgoing and welcoming ways and loved the folks who came through the doors, considering them her extended family.Bebe was baptized at the age of 12 and attended Lindale Baptist Church in Houston, Bellmead First Baptist Church and most recently Christ the King Baptist Church. She was particularly fond of Vacation Bible School and often transported children to this event each summer. She was also a Charter member of the Order of Eastern Star Aldine Chapter #980 in Houston, TX.At the age of 65, Bebe decided to accomplish some long-desired goals – she got her G.E.D. and took piano lessons. She was proud to see these dreams fulfilled and has encouraged many others to not let age keep them from pursuing their heart's desires. For the first twenty years of their trucking company, G.W. Rhodes Trucking, Inc., Bebe did all the bookkeeping required to support the family business. She was more recently on two Senior Bowling Leagues and played Bridge as often as her health would allow.Bebe was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings and three of her children: Dennis Lee, Mark Eugene, and Chris Joseph Cross. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, G.W. Rhodes, and children: Herb Cross, Nicholas, LaNelle, Charles and Kirby Rhodes, Melinda Bowman and their families. Her grandchildren are Scott, Montana, Rebecca, Roy, Rusty, Janeice, Glyn and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren: Shaeyla, Emily and Makayla; and great-great grandchildren: Amariana and Kyren. She is Mother and Granny to many others who have also become family over the years. She has several nieces and nephews still living who she loved spoiling when they were young. She is known by many names: Granny Bebe, Aunt Be, Mrs. Be, and, most affectionately, "The Witch of Bellmead", by those who experienced her Halloween merriment in years past.In lieu of flowers, it is her request (please) that memorial donations be made to Meals and Wheels (Central Texas Senior Ministry, PO Box 85, Waco TX, 76703), Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Texas Children's Hospital. Condolences may be left in Bellmead Funeral Home online guestbook at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.The Rhodes' family wishes to extend their gratitude to the many friends who have loved on Bebe these last months. We want to publicly state our sincere gratitude to the incredible Staff at Baylor Scott & White's McClinton Cancer Center. We are grateful for the many who cared for our Mom and gave her much needed smiles and hugs. God richly blessed us through your compassion and care.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
