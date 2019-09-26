Sharon RhodenMarch 7, 1950 - Sept. 24, 2019Sharon Rhoden, 69, of Mart, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, in Waco.Sharon was born March 7, 1950, in Springfield, Missouri, to James and Dorothy (Goff) Ashcraft. She was a 1968 graduate of West High School She was a loving and caring sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Most of her early years she worked as a waitress.She was preceded in death by her father, James Aubrey Ashcraft, Sr.; mother, Dorothy Pauline Ashcraft; and husband, Chester Dale Rhoden.She is survived by her daughters, Sherrie Woolridge and six children, Cory Warren, Amber Rodriguez, Brittany Jo Smith, Kristan Winn, Katelyn Veteto and Christopher Veteto; Jennifer Kupetzand and four children, Gabriel Kupetz, Rebecca Watts, Joshua Kupetz and Emily Kupetz; and Rose Warren and five children, Stephanie Coleman, Tamra Harrison, Harley Barker, Brittany Graham and Heather Warren; son, Christopher Rhoden and three children, Kristiana Rhoden, Kara Rhoden and Ashton Rhoden; step-sons, Jeff Rhoden and wife, Debbie and their one child and Jon Rhoden and wife, Bobbie and their six children; step-daughters, Julie Odenbauch and husband, Keith and their two children and Jenni Padgett and husband, Donald Jr., and their two children; brother, James Ashcraft, Jr. and wife, Lisa and their two children; and two sisters, Irene Abbott and two children; and Janice Morgan and husband, Floyd and their three children; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Arbor Day Foundation.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
