Paul Trini ReyesJune 20, 1967 - March 8, 2019Paul "Pablo" Trini Reyes, 51, of Waco, Texas, passed away on March 8, 2019. A celebration of his life will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 18, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 17, in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.Paul was born in Waco, Texas, on June 20, 1967, and was adopted into his forever family with Alfonso and Mary Hurtado Reyes and sister, Rosanne Reyes. He attended St. Mary's and Reicher Catholic High School and graduated from University High School in 1985. He grew up attending Catholic church and completed all of the sacraments. Paul attended Texas State Technical Institute and pursued careers in the manufacturing and trucking industries.Paul experienced one of many joys in his life when his son, Randall Paul Reyes, was born on October 9, 1986. Paul and Randall experienced many years of playing baseball and football together, as Paul faithfully supported Randall at all of his athletic events. Paul's world became brighter when his daughter, Alexis Michelle Reyes, was born on April 23, 2005. Paul enjoyed spending time with numerous family and friends and spending time outdoors.He had a passion for grilling and hosting for special occasions. Paul met Trinidad "Trini" Villanueva on November 24, 2016, when they began a beautiful relationship together. They shared many wonderful experiences, including raising grandsons, Antonio and Christian Horton. At the time of his death, Paul was employed by Magnolia. Paul took pride in his career and was a dedicated and hard worker.Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Alfonso G. Reyes and Mary Reyes; and brother, Louis Reyes.Paul is survived by his son, Randall Reyes of Waco; daughter, Alexis Reyes of McGregor; sister, Rosanne Reyes of Waco; niece, Erica Rosas and husband, Brandon, of Waco; great-niece and nephew, Mary and Jazz Rosas of Waco; beloved girlfriend, Trinidad Villanueva of Waco; and honorary grandsons, Christian and Antonio Horton. He also leaves behind his close friend, Bubba Newton Smith.Pallbearers will be Randall Reyes, Tim Gage, Danny Skains, Fernando Ramirez, Bubba Smith and Edward Marquez.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
