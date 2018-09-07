Frank Garcia ReyesJan. 13, 1949 - Aug. 27, 2018Frank "Poncho" Garcia Reyes, 69, of Waco, passed away, Monday, August 27, 2018. A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 7, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St, Waco. The family will receive visitors at graveside one hour prior to the service starting at 1:00 pm.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

