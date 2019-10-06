Alberta Martinez ReyesFeb. 10, 1924 - Oct. 5, 2019Mrs. Alberta Martinez Reyes, 95, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Benjie officiating. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the funeral home.Alberta was born on February 10, 1924 to Desiderio and Jeusa (Espinosa) Martinez in Taylor, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco, Texas. Alberta was a homemaker and one of a kind. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waco. She enjoyed quilting, dancing, gardening, and especially spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Mary Pina; son, Felix Pina; 2 sisters and 5 brothers.Survivors include her daughters, Margaret Felan of Waco, Antonia Gonzales of Waco; sons, Juan Lucio of Austin, Johnny Gonzales and wife, Diana of Austin; 19 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and 44 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers: Alex Felan, Joshua Felan, Tyus Carrizales, Michael Pina, Jeremy Cox, De Angelo Senicero.

