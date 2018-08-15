Claudia Alonzo ReustOct. 30, 1934 - Aug. 13, 2018Claudia Alonzo Reust passed away in her home, August 13, 2018, surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 am, Thursday, August 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30 to 8 pm, with Rosary at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, August 15, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Claudia was born, October 30, 1934, to Rodrigo Alonzo and Margarita Saldana Alonzo in Asa, TX. She was the youngest of nine children and was known to her family as "La Bebe." She was educated in Robinson school district. She worked in a candy factory in downtown Waco during the tornado of 1953, then she worked at Swift, a local poultry plant from 1959 to 1964. She married Gabriel Garcia and became stepmother to JoAnn Garcia and Angie Guerrero, who she loved dearly. In 1960, she had a son, Lorenzo (Larry) Alonzo Garcia.Claudia worked at several local businesses until she met Raymond S. Reust in 1968 while he was working with her brother-in-law, Simon Guerra at General Dynamics. They married, August 30, 1970, and had one daughter, Naomi Louise Grice. Claudia was raised attending St. Francis Catholic Church with her family and was a member of the Hijas de Maria and was a Crusillista. After her marriage in 1970, she became a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a Guadalupana and very active in the Church. She attended Truman's Beauty School and worked as a hair stylist at Rosie's Beauty Salon for 26 years, then at Russell's Beauty Shop for two years. She retired and began to care for her ill sister, Gregoria Guerra until her death.She loved to play softball as a young adult, dancing, singing, baking empanadas and making confetti eggs for the Church, gardening, cooking, camping and fishing, and spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband of nearly 48 years, Raymond; son, Lorenzo "Larry" Garcia and wife, Annette, of Waco; daughter, Naomi Grice and husband, Steven, of Waco; sisters, Florentina Guerra of Waco, Candelaria "Candie" Mansolo and husband, Joe Mansolo, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Jose Alonzo; sisters, Antonia Montoya, Dolores Alonzo, Natalia Alonzo, Gregoria Guerra, and Juanita Garcia.Pallbearers will be Claudia's nephews, Steve Garcia, Joseph R. Mansolo, Gilbert Guerra, Joe Alonzo Montoya, Jr, Edward Guerra and Gabriel Garcia. Her Godson, Robert Jimenez will serve as honorary pallbearer.Special thanks to her niece, Cruz Guerra, for taking care of her, and her caregiver and friend, Ramona Garcia of Visiting Angels, and Texas Home Health Hospice.Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association.Sign the Guest Book at OakCrestWaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
