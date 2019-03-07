Jack RestivoJuly 17, 1925 - March 1, 2019Jack Restivo, of Bryan, formerly of Waco, passed away on March 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 93 years old, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, at St. Mary's Catholic Center, 603 Church Ave, College Station, TX, with Father Brian McMaster as Celebrant, assisted by nephew, Deacon Andy Perrone. Burial will follow at the Aggie Field of Honor Cemetery. A Rosary will take place at 5:30 p.m., Friday, March 8, followed by visitation frome 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 1515 South College Avenue, Bryan, Texas.Jack was born in Bryan, Texas, July 17, 1925, to Andrew H. Restivo and Corrine Nicolina Dragna Restivo, one of eleven children. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School, Bryan, Texas, and later attended Texas A&M University, Class 1946. He joined the Untied States Army Air Corps in 1943, where he trained to become an aerial gunner.Soon after his discharge in 1946, Jack met his future partner for life, Mary Jo Cotropia, and they married in 1947. Jack began his career in the insurance business in Bryan and in 1955 was promoted and transferred to Waco. In 1966, Jack founded A-1 Fire and Safety Equipment Company, and together with his family, continued to grow the company. Jack retired in 2000.In Waco, he was active in supporting St. Louis Catholic Church and School and Reicher Catholic High School. Jack was on the school board of Reicher, and he and Mary Jo received the "Cougar Award for Excellence" in 1986 from Reicher.Jack loved spending time with his family, entertaining friends, golfing and traveling with Mary Jo. Jack was a "die hard" Texas Aggie, a long-time season ticket holder for Texas A&M Football, Baseball, and Men's and Women's Basketball, an Endowed Member of the 12th Man Foundation and served on its Executive Committee. He was also a member of the Texas A&M Champions Council and the Texas A&M Foundation Legacy Society.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sam, Frank, Joe, and Andrew; and sisters, Lucille Ruffino and Corrine Smith.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 71 years, Mary Jo Restivo; three sons, Andy Restivo and wife, Elaine, of Bryan, John Restivo of Waco, and David Restivo of New Orleans; grandchildren, Laura Bond and husband, Randy, Brian Restivo and wife, Ashley, Courtney Wollard and husband, Kyle, and Tara Varisco and husband, Joe; great-grandchildren, William, Hunter and Brooke Bond, Reagan and Klein Restivo, and Isabella Varisco; siblings, Rena Cangelose, Mary Perrone, Anthony Restivo and wife, Reba, Don Restivo and wife, Lucy; and sister-in-law, Virginia Restivo; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend their gratitude to Comfort Keepers of College Station and Hospice Brazos Valley Inpatient Facility for their outstanding professionalism and kindness. The family is also deeply grateful to Amy Wolfgang, Floyda Taylor, and Annette Ramos for their loyal and compassionate caregiving.As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the following organizations: Reicher Catholic High School, 2102 N. 23rd, Waco, TX; St. Mary's Catholic Center, 603 Church Ave, College Station, TX 77840; the Sterling C. Evans Library, 5000 TAMU, College Station, TX 77843; or the charity of your choice.Memorial Funeral Chapel1515 S College AveBryan, TX 77801(979) 823 -8125Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
