Coyote Rooster RennerFeb. 7, 1989 - June 27, 2018It is with great sadness the family of Coyote "Cody" Rooster Renner announces his passing on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the age of 29 years old in a work-related accident. A celebration of Cody's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 3, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Rev. Jay Swoveland and Rev. Ron Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home prior to the celebration at 9:00 am.He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Audrey Renner; daughters, Malorie Danielle, Sarah Abby-Roo, and an unborn daughter, due August 28th, of Cleburne, TX; his mother and father, Dianne Steakley- Renner and Mark Renner of Robinson, TX; brother, Michie and wife, Christy Smith of Saginaw, TX; sisters, Candie Renner Bainton and Scott Bainton of Robinson, TX, and Yasha Jenkins-Pierce and Paul Pierce of Wiley, TX. Cody's brother, Kris Renner, died August 3, 2002.Coyote will be cherished as a man of many gifts: a devout Christ-follower, a grateful husband, a loving father, a cherished son, a caring brother, a faithful veteran, a hard-working cowboy, a fun-loving goofball.The Renner family extends their gratitude for your support and condolences during this heartbreaking time, and would like to offer their deep appreciation to all first responders for their selfless service.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.