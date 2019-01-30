D.L. ReneauDec 17, 1930 - Jan 28, 2019D.L. Reneau went to be with the Lord on January 28, 2019 at 3:45 pm. Memorial services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, February 2, at Crestview Church of Christ, Waco, Texas.He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Reneau; daughter, Rosemarie Toten; and granddaughter, Tori Toten. He is survived by his son, Bruce Reneau and wife, Barbara, of Crowley, Texas; daughter, Cheryl Schroeder and husband, David; son, Jeffrey Reneau and wife, Patty, daughter, Janine Jones, all of Waco, TX; in addition to 9 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.We can only imagine the excitement he must be feeling as he celebrates with Jesus.The guestbook is available at www.gracegardensfh.com.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors, Seniors Scholarship fund. 8217 Forest Ridge Dr. Waco, TX 76712Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

